Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

MMM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

