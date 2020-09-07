Lountzis Asset Management LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 2.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.11. The stock had a trading volume of 985,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.