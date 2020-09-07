Lountzis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $4.30 on Monday, hitting $204.66. 13,243,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average of $186.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

