Lountzis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

