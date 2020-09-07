Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Yum! Brands comprises about 0.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

