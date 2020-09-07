Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 120.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.