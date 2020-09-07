Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. AON accounts for 0.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

AON stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.74. 1,093,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

