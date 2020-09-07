Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 7.9% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.24. 1,552,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.13. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

