Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,258 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Splunk comprises approximately 4.6% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.14. 2,169,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

