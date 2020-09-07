Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Oracle comprises approximately 3.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,697,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,869. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

