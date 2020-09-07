Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 124,261 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $79.15. 4,107,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

