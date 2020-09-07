Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

