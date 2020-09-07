Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,081. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

