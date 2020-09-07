Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.82. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

