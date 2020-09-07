Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $50.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,608,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,082.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,545.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

