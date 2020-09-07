Lountzis Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $247.70. 2,924,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,942. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

