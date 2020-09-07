Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,191 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Essential Utilities makes up 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $7,371,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

WTRG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 982,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

