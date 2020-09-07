Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. IBM comprises 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank lifted its stake in IBM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,521,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411,610 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.30. 6,018,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

