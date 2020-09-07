Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 6.6% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 272,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 151,062 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

