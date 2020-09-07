Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

