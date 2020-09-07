Lountzis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

XOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

