Lountzis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Greif makes up approximately 0.2% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Greif stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

