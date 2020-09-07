Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.44 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,919,132 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

