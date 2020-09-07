Logos Global Management LP Takes $825,000 Position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 26,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

