Logos Global Management LP Takes $612,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

MREO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 234,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

