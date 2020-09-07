Logos Global Management LP Takes $14.57 Million Position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000. Legend Biotech comprises 2.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.62). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on tissue-specific integrin modulation and EMT inhibition fibrosis diseases in lungs, liver, muscle, kidney, skin, heart, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its pipeline includes PLN-74809, an inhibitor of aVß1/aVß6 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis; and PLN-1474, an inhibitor of TGF-ß activation by the integrin aVß1 for the treatment of end-stage liver fibrosis in NASH.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.