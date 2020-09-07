Logos Global Management LP Sells 122,520 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Logos Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,520 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 410,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 155,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,072 shares of company stock valued at $165,339 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 130,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,496. The company has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

