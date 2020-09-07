Logos Global Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 162.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,856 shares during the period. Zogenix comprises approximately 2.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zogenix by 133.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 678,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

