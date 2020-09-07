Logos Global Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.56% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 501,950 shares of company stock worth $4,376,673 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,036. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $449.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

