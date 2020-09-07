Logos Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,000. Akebia Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.84% of Akebia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 251,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 745,500 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

AKBA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 33,632,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,487. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

