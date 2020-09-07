Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000. Obseva comprises approximately 1.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 2.40% of Obseva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Obseva by 189.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Obseva by 114.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Obseva stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 1,754,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OBSV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

