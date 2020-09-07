Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. Logos Global Management LP owned about 1.75% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

ISEE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 540,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,778. IVERIC bio Inc has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

