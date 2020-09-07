Logos Global Management LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

RAPT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $30.03. 508,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,545. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $734.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $634,463.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and sold 25,888 shares worth $815,949. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

