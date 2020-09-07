Logos Global Management LP Invests $8.97 Million in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,969,000. Principia Biopharma comprises 1.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Principia Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 249,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after buying an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after buying an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,878,000 after buying an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.07. 837,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In related news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $334,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,053 in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

