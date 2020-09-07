Logos Global Management LP Invests $6.83 Million in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Generation Bio accounts for about 1.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,803. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.