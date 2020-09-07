Logos Global Management LP Invests $455,000 in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.06% of Applied Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

APLT stock remained flat at $$23.76 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,437. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $239,740.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $219,377.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock worth $3,009,166 in the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

