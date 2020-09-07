Logos Global Management LP Invests $4.73 Million in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.85% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Precept Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,349. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

