Logos Global Management LP Increases Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Logos Global Management LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,156 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,387,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,212,000 after purchasing an additional 507,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TGTX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 2,492,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,719. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.