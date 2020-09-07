Logos Global Management LP Has $6.17 Million Stake in Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,377 shares during the period. Bellus Health accounts for 1.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Bellus Health were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the first quarter worth about $621,000.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mackie cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 2,165,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,831. Bellus Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Bellus Health Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

