Logos Global Management LP Has $31.20 Million Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,708 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises 6.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 305,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,417. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.