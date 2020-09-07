Logos Global Management LP Buys New Stake in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. Akouos comprises approximately 2.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.39% of Akouos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKUS. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $2,713,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akouos alerts:

NASDAQ:AKUS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,252. Akouos Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, analysts predict that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.