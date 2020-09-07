Logos Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 158,484 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.98% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.