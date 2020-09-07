Logos Global Management LP Acquires New Position in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,000. Repare Therapeutics comprises about 4.1% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 1.90% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,390. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

