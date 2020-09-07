Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.67.
LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
