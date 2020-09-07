Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

