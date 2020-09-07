Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.85 and the highest is $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $24.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.05 to $27.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.