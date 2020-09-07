LNZ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Duke Energy makes up about 2.3% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,729. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

