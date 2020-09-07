LNZ Capital LP Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

LNZ Capital LP decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 3.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.02. 2,518,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

