LNZ Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

LNZ Capital LP increased its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Ameren comprises approximately 12.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Ameren worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

