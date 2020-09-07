LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $51.88 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

