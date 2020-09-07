Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX) Head to Head Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $226.52 million 1.10 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -33.18 Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.53 -$50.00 million $0.85 3.13

Liquidity Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald Expositions Events, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidity Services and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerald Expositions Events 0 4 1 0 2.20

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus price target of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 70.90%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -6.92% -7.13% -4.27% Emerald Expositions Events -285.26% 11.08% 3.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats Liquidity Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

